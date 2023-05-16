 Skip to main content
Biden cancels visits to Australia and Papua New Guinea as debt ceiling negotiations continue

Biden facing political pressures from both parties over handling of migration challenge

President Joe Biden looks on during a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the White House on May 12. Biden is coming under sustained pressure from both sides of the aisle over the administration's handling of the expiration of Title 42.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is canceling his upcoming visits to Papua New Guinea and Australia due to the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations in Washington, an administration official told CNN.

Biden will still travel to Japan starting Wednesday as part of what was supposed to be a weeklong trip through the Pacific region.

Earlier Tuesday, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby told reporters that the White House was “reevaluating” the stops to Papua New Guinea and Australia.

“What I can speak to is the G7 and going to Hiroshima. The president is looking forward to that. We are taking a look at the rest of the trip,” Kirby told reporters.

The cancellation comes as congressional leaders meet with Biden at the White House to discuss the debt limit. The Treasury Department has warned that the government default could come as early as June 1, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said a default would trigger a global economic downturn.

