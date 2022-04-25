Biden blocked from lifting COVID-19 asylum limits after court grants temporary restraining order

TUCSON (KVOA) - The asylum limits at the U.S.-Mexico border that were enacted to combat the spread of COVID-19 will remain in place past its May 23 deadline after a Louisiana federal Court granted a temporary restraining order against President Joe Biden's administration on Monday.

Back on April 4, Republican-led governments in Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced three days earlier that it will end the Title 42 authority on May 23.

This policy was put in place by then President Donald Trump in March 2020 with the goal of preventing the spread of COVID-19 by limiting asylum at the U.S. Mexico border.

The Associated Press reported that since this policy was put in place, migrants who have attempted to enter the U.S. have been expelled more than 1.7 million times.

Three-days after the Biden Administration asking the federal judge to deny the request to immediately block the asylum limits, Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Monday that the court has granted the temporary restraining order to keep past Title 42 in effect past the May 23 deadline.

"We applaud the Court for approving our request for a Temporary Restraining Order to keep Title 42 in place," said Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. "The Biden administration cannot continue in flagrant disregard for existing laws and required administrative procedures."

On April 13, Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly visited Douglas, Ariz. to speak with U.S. Customs and Border Protection about Title 42.

He spoke in favor of extending the asylum limits.

"Title 42 was put in place because of the public health emergency," he said. "It should not be around forever, but right now this administration does not have a plan. I warned them about this months ago. I have talked to CBP about it and the department of Homeland security and they do not have a plan."

The next hearing in reference to the lawsuit will be read on May 13.

The Temporary Restraining Order can be read in its entirety below: