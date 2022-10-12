Biden asks Supreme Court to review "Special Master" request in Trump documents investigation

New developments today in the fight over classified documents taken from former President Donald Trump's Florida home.
The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to turn down Trump's request to give the documents to an independent "Special Master" to review.
The Supreme Court is currently reviewing a federal appeals' court decision in September that prevented the "Special Master" from looking at the documents.
In court papers today, the solicitor general said trump would not suffer any harm if the documents are temporarily withheld from the "Special Master."
The supreme court is expected to make a decision at any time.