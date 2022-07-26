Biden administration using over $1 billion for rail station improvements

The Biden administration is expected to announce a bipartisan infrastructure law funding that will make public transportation rail stations accessible for all.
It is being called the All Stations Accessibility Program or ASAP, and it will provide $1.75 billion to make it easier for people to get on board at the nation's oldest rail transportation systems.
The funding will help agencies to help subway stations add elevators and ramps for people who need them, ensuring that people who use wheelchairs or have limited mobility can have access to the rail systems serving their communities.
ASAP will also provide support for transit agencies to repair, improve, modify, or relocate infrastructure stations or facilities for passenger use.
Legacy stations are those rail systems that were built before 1990. Over 900 transit legacy stations are not fully accessible today.