Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. Excessive
rainfall and runoff problems will be of particular concern
through late Tuesday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Biden administration using over $1 billion for rail station improvements

The Biden administration is expected to announce a bipartisan infrastructure law funding that will make public transportation rail stations accessible for all.

It is being called the All Stations Accessibility Program or ASAP, and it will provide $1.75 billion to make it easier for people to get on board at the nation's oldest rail transportation systems.

The funding will help agencies to help subway stations add elevators and ramps for people who need them, ensuring that people who use wheelchairs or have limited mobility can have access to the rail systems serving their communities.

ASAP will also provide support for transit agencies to repair, improve, modify, or relocate infrastructure stations or facilities for passenger use.

Legacy stations are those rail systems that were built before 1990. Over 900 transit legacy stations are not fully accessible today.