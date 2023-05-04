Biden administration to send 1500 additional troops to border as Title 42 nears end

NOGALES, Ariz. Title 42 is set to expire May 11. With its expiration, immigration officials say they could see a big surge of migration at the border.
Title 42 is a COVID-19 era public health rule that allows immigration officials to quickly expel some migrants from the United States.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden and administration officials announced an additional 1,500 active duty troops would be deployed to the border in advance of Title 42 ending.
Nogales, Arizona Mayor Jorge Maldonado wishes the White House would have extended Title 42.
“If we do have a flush of people, where are they going to go,” he said. “Where am I going to put them? Where are we going to put them?” We didn’t get prepared. The federal government didn’t get prepared. Coming into the hotter months of Arizona, that’s the last thing we want to deal with, families on the streets.”
Luis Parra is an immigration attorney based in Nogales. Parra believes Title 42 should go.
“The public health emergency is over and so Title 42 should obviously end as well,” Parra said. “I don't think there's going to be a surge. I'm not worried. This is a safe community and we're going to be fine. There will be other measures in place come May 11th and I think Director Mayorkas is doing a good job.”
Parra welcomes additional troops along the border in Nogales, but he argues there’s a stronger solution.
“We can't keep kicking the ball, the can down the road,” Parra said. “We need meaningful immigration reform. Border communities are calling for that.”
Back at Nogales City Hall, Mayor Maldonado wants the president, federal immigration officials and U.S. troops to keep the lines of communication open.
“Come,” Maldonado said. “But, knock on my door and see how we can assist each other. Don't come and scare the community.”
Of the 1,500 additional troops heading to the 2,000-mile stretch of the border between California and Texas, no word on how many troops will be coming to Southern Arizona.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE