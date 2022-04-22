Biden administration rolls out plan to welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

TUCSON (KVOA) - As millions of Ukrainian refugees look to start over, President Joe Biden announced the United States will welcome up to 100,000 of them as part of an effort called "Uniting for Ukraine.

"Those Ukrainian refugees coming here on humanitarian parole will need a family sponsor to support them," Curtis Ried, the Senior Director of Multilateral Affairs at the National Security Council said. "This is a way to harness the generosity of the American people who have reached out and said that they to play a part and welcome Ukrainians here and hosting them and providing them a place to have safe refuge."

This comes eight months after U.S. troops left Afghanistan and the Taliban seized control.

Afghan Amin Mandegar, a teacher in Kabul, also got out during the U.S. evacuation. Mandegar's closest family members are still back there in danger.

"My wife and six members of my family in Afghanistan including four of my brothers and two of my sisters," Mandegar said.

He's urging Southern Arizonans not to forgot about the crisis in Afghanistan with the crisis in Ukraine front and center.

"I want the U.S. citizens not to forget the suffering in Afghanistan," Mandegar said.

"When we evacuated in August, we split families, we put Taliban in control effectively," Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik said. "They are now slaughtering people. We cannot forget the fact that they're there and we cannot let up on our efforts to get people back here, reunite families and get them here to safety."

Curtis Ried vows Afghans will not be forgotten as we make way for Ukrainian refugees.

"This program is designed for private Americans and American organizations to directly sponsor Ukrainians who come here so it won't draw on the same resources," he said. "It will be an additive program."