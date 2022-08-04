Biden Administration declares Monkeypox public health emergency

TUCSON (KVOA) - There are more than 6,000 confirmed cases of Monkeypox nationwide. Currently, there are four confirmed cases in Pima County.
Vaccine supply, however, is very limited, as a Tucson doctor warns us, this is not something to take lightly.
"It can cause extreme pain to pass urine, extreme pain to have a bowel movement, it can cause a lot of sickness," said Dr. Sudha Nagalingam, infectious disease specialist with El Rio Health.
Symptoms of Monkeypox include fever, body aches, and a rash or sores.
Isolation is required for the healing process. The illness is usually spread by skin-to-skin contact.
President Biden's declaration of a public health emergency means directing federal money and resources at Monkeypox prevention and treatment.
The focus now, is on making more vaccines and testing available to combat the outbreak.
"98 percent of cases that have been documented in the United States, of those 6,000 cases so far are in the network of men who have sex with men," Dr. Sudha said.
Most Monkeypox cases are mild, and those infected usually get better within two to four weeks.
Right now, the vaccine is in short supply in Pima County, but the health department has a link on its website for people wanting to sign up for the shots as they become available.
"Once your name is on that list, we may not have enough for 2,000 people right now but, at least as supplies come in, the health department does have that list ready to deploy," Dr. Sudha said. "But, I can tell you my patients who are at high risk have been getting the vaccine."