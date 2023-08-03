Bicyclist dead after hit and run on Tucson's eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - One person is dead after a hit and run in east Tucson.
According to the Tucson Police Department the crash involved a bicyclist near 22nd St. and Alamo Ave.
The road will be closed for the next several hours.
🚨FATAL COLLISION 🚨Eastside officers are investigating a fatal hit and run collision involving a bicycle near E. 22nd St. and S. Alamo Ave. The roadway will be closed for the next several hours. Seek an alternate route and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/na20eIqo2h— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) August 3, 2023
TPD asks that you find an alternate route if you are headed that way.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with News 4 Tucson as the story develops.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE