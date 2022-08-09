Beware of flooding

It was another active night and early morning across Southeastern Arizona with several severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings! Beware of low-lying areas this morning. There are several road closures near washes so give yourself extra time for the commute!
Central and Western Pinal County is waking up to rain this morning and the I-10 will be soaked so if you're heading in that direction you will want to give yourself extra time as well. The rain and clouds will clear out this morning and we'll tons of sunshine by mid to late morning. This will help fuel storms, once again, this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will fire up over the high terrain during the early afternoon becoming more widespread by the late afternoon and evening. Like the last couple of days, it will remain active well past sunset and a decent portion of SE AZ could get a bite out of some storms after midnight.
The ground is already very saturated from recent rains and with additional heavy rain on the way, flash flooding and flooding will continue to be the biggest threats. Always remember to turn around, don't drown when you encounter a flooded road. You never know how deep that water is or fast it is moving!
We'll stay in an active Monsoon pattern through this work week with scattered to widespread storms every single afternoon and evening so continue to stay storm alert!
- Today: Storms likely after 2 PM (60%). High: 97°
- Tonight: Showers and storms likely (60%). Low: 73°
- Tomorrow: Scattered PM showers and storms (50%). High: 98°