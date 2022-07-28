Beware of flooding!

The Monsoon will remain active through this weekend and the biggest threat will be flooding and flash flooding! The Flash Flood Watch continues until 5 AM tomorrow morning. Continue to stay storm alert!
Southern portions of Pinal County are waking up to isolated showers this morning but most of us are waking up dry! Storm will be more widespread today and will develop during the late morning and early afternoon.
Storms will be moving slow again today and will be able to produce around 0.5" to 1.0" in just a half an hour! As a result, the biggest threat continues to be flooding and flash flooding and recently burned areas are the most vulnerable but low-lying areas near washes, creeks, rivers and streams will also be impacted. If you encounter a flooded roadway, NEVER attempt to drive through it and always turn around. Be safe out there and stay storm alert!
Temperatures will continue to stay below average in the low to mid 90s through the weekend with lows dropping into the mid to upper 70s for the warmest spots! Enjoy!
- Today: Heavy rain at times this afternoon (60%). High: 93°
- Tonight: Scattered storms (50%). Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Showers and storms likely (60%). High: 93°