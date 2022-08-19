Beware of Flooding!

Today and tomorrow will be the most active days and flooding and flash flooding will be the biggest threats! A Flood Watch will go into effect from 11 AM today until 11 PM Saturday night. Remember to turn around, don't drown!
If you have outdoor plans today or tomorrow, you should reschedule as it will be a dangerous for camping, hiking or any outdoor recreational activity due to widespread storm coverage. Heavy rain WILL bring flooding rains and as we all know, flash flooding can happen very quickly. Please use your best judgment and stay safe! Several washes, rivers and creeks will be flowing by Saturday morning and could continue into early next week...
Most of us are waking up cloudy this morning with a few showers in Western Pima County and Pinal County. Showers and storms will increase as the day goes on and this WILL impact your commute home. Have a plan in place and an alternate route home if you tend to drive through low-lying areas that flood during heavy rains.
We are all under a moderate risk for excessive rainfall today, which means that scattered flooding and flash flooding is expected. That risk shifts eastward Saturday and excludes areas west of Tucson but we'll still see isolated flooding and flash flooding there. Rainfall totals by the end of the weekend will approach 2-3 inches with higher amounts possible in the mountains! Other impacts include damaging wind from strong to severe storms, hail and a lot of lightning!
- Today: Widespread heavy rain likely (90%). High: 90°
- Tonight: Widespread heavy rain likely (90%). Low: 70°
- Tomorrow: Widespread heavy rain likely (90%). High: 84°