...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and
Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM MST this morning through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking today and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Beware of Flooding!

  • 0

Today and tomorrow will be the most active days and flooding and flash flooding will be the biggest threats! A Flood Watch will go into effect from 11 AM today until 11 PM Saturday night. Remember to turn around, don't drown!

If you have outdoor plans today or tomorrow, you should reschedule as it will be a dangerous for camping, hiking or any outdoor recreational activity due to widespread storm coverage. Heavy rain WILL bring flooding rains and as we all know, flash flooding can happen very quickly. Please use your best judgment and stay safe! Several washes, rivers and creeks will be flowing by Saturday morning and could continue into early next week...

Most of us are waking up cloudy this morning with a few showers in Western Pima County and Pinal County. Showers and storms will increase as the day goes on and this WILL impact your commute home. Have a plan in place and an alternate route home if you tend to drive through low-lying areas that flood during heavy rains.

Today's Excessive Rain Outlook
Tomorrow's Excessive Rain Outlook

We are all under a moderate risk for excessive rainfall today, which means that scattered flooding and flash flooding is expected. That risk shifts eastward Saturday and excludes areas west of Tucson but we'll still see isolated flooding and flash flooding there. Rainfall totals by the end of the weekend will approach 2-3 inches with higher amounts possible in the mountains! Other impacts include damaging wind from strong to severe storms, hail and a lot of lightning!

  • Today: Widespread heavy rain likely (90%). High: 90°
  • Tonight: Widespread heavy rain likely (90%). Low: 70°
  • Tomorrow: Widespread heavy rain likely (90%). High: 84°

