Better storm coverage today!

Better chance for scattered to widespread storms today with the best chance to the south and east of Tucson. Stay storm alert this afternoon! Biggest impacts will be frequent lightning, damaging wind, dust and heavy rain.
Moisture is moving westward this morning into Tucson and to the north and northwest. That means storm coverage will be better today compared to yesterday! The best chance for widespread storms will be for the higher terrain and to the south and east of Tucson with a 60% to 70% chance. That includes Cochise, Santa Cruz, Graham and Greenlee County. Storms will be more scattered from Tucson to the north and west including Pima and Pinal County.
They will begin to fire up during the early afternoon and some could linger past sunset tonight so stay storm alert the second half of the day. Scattered storms are on tap each afternoon the rest of the week with a slight uptick the second half of the work week. Rainfall totals today will be higher farther east with 0.10-0.50" inches possible. Totals will be lighter to the west with trace amounts to 0.25".
The biggest impacts continue to be frequent lightning, damaging wind, blowing dust, and heavy rain at times. We'll continue to keep a close eye on recently burned areas as flash flooding, debris flow and erratic wind will be a concern in those spots.
Thanks to the active week, temperatures will remain near average with highs ranging between 97° and 102° for the warmest spots over the next 7 days!
- Today: Scattered P.M. storms (50%). High: 97°
- Tonight: Few storms then partly cloudy and warm (30%). Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: Few afternoon/evening storms (30%). High: 102°