Better storm chance today...

Another very hot afternoon on tap with some isolated storms as well! The biggest threat will be gusty wind and lightning sparking new wildfires but some accumulating rain will be possible as well. Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect starting this morning at 10 AM....
It's a warm start thanks to the cloud cover from storms that developed to the south late last night. Some virga/sprinkles will be possible this morning and then there will be another round of storms this afternoon. There's more moisture to work with today and the best chance will be from Tucson to the south and east! Trace amounts to 0.10" will be possible with the higher end to the south of Tucson but the bigger concern will be dry lightning sparking new wildfires and the erratic wind from thunderstorms. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible so stay weather alert. Storms could develop into the weekend during the afternoon hours but should be confined near the International Border.
Highs will warm to around 106°/107° this afternoon in the hottest spots but temperatures will continue to climb into the weekend. A strong ridge of high pressure continues to take over the Southwest and that will continue to push our highs several degrees above normal. Temperatures will range between 104° and 114° through the weekend so the first Excessive Heat Warning of the year will go into effect at 10 AM this morning until 7 PM on Sunday. This means that the risk of heat related illnesses will increase significantly! Limit time outdoors from 10 AM to 8 PM and stay hydrated! If you start to feel dizzy or have cramps in your arms, legs, or abs...it's time to go indoors and hydrate!
As temperatures continue to rise, always remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
- Today: Hot, isolated storms possible (20%). High: 106°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: Hot and mostly sunny. High: 108°