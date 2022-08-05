Better coverage this weekend...

Expect daily rounds of thunderstorms each day over the next week with coverage changing day to day. Today, scattered storms are on tap especially to the south and east of Tucson. Biggest threats continue to be flooding, flash flooding and damaging wind where strong to severe storms develop. Stay storm alert!
Very different start compared to yesterday morning! We are all waking up dry with a few clouds as well. Temperatures are starting out in the 60s and 70s this morning and will climb into the low 100s for the hottest spots by the mid-afternoon. Storms will begin to fire up around lunch time over the high terrain to the south and east of Tucson becoming more scattered by the mid to late afternoon. Cochise County could see some activity late tonight into early tomorrow morning so beware of flooded roads if you have to travel early.
Storm coverage will increase this weekend and into early next week and that will help keep temperatures near or below average in the mid to upper 90s.
- Today: Scattered showers after 2 PM (30%). High: 100°
- Tonight: Scattered storms, mostly cloudy (40%). Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: Storms likely during the afternoon (60%). High: 101°