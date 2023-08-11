Best time to watch the Perseid meteor shower in southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Keep your eyes towards the northeast this weekend! The Perseid meteor shower will be at its most visible in the late evening hours towards the Northeast but can be viewed overhead after midnight.
Our biggest problem though this weekend will be extra cloud cover thanks to monsoon storms that could develop in the evening.
The good news is that it's all not a lost cause we will see plenty of breaks in the cloud cover. Your best option if you want prime viewing is Central Pima county.
They are expected to have clearer skies throughout both Saturday and Sunday evening versus Tucson or anywhere in Cochise county.
Even if you want to stay in Tucson you can look towards the Perseus constellation and be able to catch glimpse of the shower.
You also won't need a telescope for viewing because these meteor showers are best known for being bright and having very long streaks.