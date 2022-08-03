Best coverage tonight...

Coverage should be better today compared to the past couple of days and the biggest threats will be damaging wind from strong to severe storms and flash flooding. Thunderstorms will fire up this afternoon and evening but will continue to impact Southeastern Arizona into early tomorrow morning in several spots...
Most of us are waking up dry and cloudy but there are some isolated showers moving west southwest in Cochise and Graham County. Biggest impact will be wet roads for the morning commute. The showers and clouds will clear out my mid-morning and then storms will fire up during the early afternoon mainly to the south and east of Tucson. Storm coverage will increase across Southeastern Arizona tonight and will linger into early tomorrow morning. There is a chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon and tonight including Pinal, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Eastern Pima County. The biggest threats will be heavy rain, flash flooding, damaging wind and hail.
Storm coverage will continue to increase as we work our way towards the weekend so expect daily rounds of thunderstorms with coverage varying day to day. Temperatures will mainly sit right around average in the mid to upper 90s through the weekend with lows dropping into the 60s and 70s.
- Today: Few early PM storms (30%). High: 99°
- Tonight: Scattered PM storms after 11 PM (50%). Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 99°