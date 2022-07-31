Berryhill making his move in the ATL

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Stanley Berryhill's road to the NFL is in full lay out.
The UA wide receiver is in the midst of his first training camp with the Atlanta Falcons as he hopes to make the team's final 53-man roster and live out his childhood dream.
Berryhill was not drafted back in April so he will have an uphill climb but it is one that has been done before and recently by high school football products from Southern Arizona.
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (San Francisco), Levi Wallace (Pittsburgh) and Jeff Cotton (Jacksonville) all spent active time on NFL rosters during the 2021 season. None were drafted.
Wallace and Flannigan-Fowles played at Tucson for Justin Argraves while Cotton and Berryhill prepped at Mountain View under Bam McRae.
Cotton, Berryhill and Flannigan-Fowles were all on the same 2014 Mountain View team although Flannigan-Fowles was ineligible and never played a game for the Mountain Lions.
Berryhill was UA's leading receiver in back-to-back seasons (2020-2021). The 2021 All-Pac 12 1st team selection finished his Wildat career with 139 catches for 1,477 yards and nine touchdowns.
