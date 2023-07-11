 Skip to main content
Benson Unified School District Superintendent releases statement on Charles Ramsey

By Zachary Jackson
BENSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Benson Unified School District has released a statement on former teacher.
 
According to Micah Mortensen, the Benson Unified School District Superintendent, the entire BUSD staff is shocked and saddened by recent developments involving 65-year-old Charles Ramsey.

"Our hearts are with those impacted. We would like to thank those who stepped forward and did the right thing by taking their concerns directly to law enforcement. And we once again encourage anyone else with possible information to contact the Benson Police Department," said Mortensen.

The Benson Police Department arrested Ramsey on various counts, including engaging in sexual conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking, sexual abuse, enticing a minor, child abuse, and providing explicit or harmful materials to minors.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Ramsey is being held on a $500,000 bond.

