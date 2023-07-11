Benson Unified School District Superintendent releases statement on Charles Ramsey

"Our hearts are with those impacted. We would like to thank those who stepped forward and did the right thing by taking their concerns directly to law enforcement. And we once again encourage anyone else with possible information to contact the Benson Police Department," said Mortensen.
The Benson Police Department arrested Ramsey on various counts, including engaging in sexual conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking, sexual abuse, enticing a minor, child abuse, and providing explicit or harmful materials to minors.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Ramsey is being held on a $500,000 bond.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE