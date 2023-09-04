Benson Donuts reopens after owner recovers from stroke

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Benson Donut's is back open after the owner suffered a stroke in June forcing the shop to close down.
“I was scared and worried about what I was going to do about the donut shop," Benson Donut's owner Muy Chav recalled the moment she was hospitalized. "I’m glad I came out okay after the stroke. I'm glad to be back to work.”
Chav is grateful for the support of customers, who have showered her with love.
“They really do appreciate it and they really support it, they come out, GoFundMe and everything,” Chav said.
The GoFundMe started by a customer, has raised over $10,000 with over 180 donors.
Chav is hopeful to get back to full strength taking precautions herself.
“I got to be careful about what I eat and try to rest more, that’s about it," Chav said.
The shop is back to normal hours of operation.
