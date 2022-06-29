Beloved Sesame Street character Elmo is now vaccinated against COVID-19

NEW YORK (NBC News) — Elmo, the furry red resident of Sesame Street, is now among the Americans under the age of five to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a new public service announcement, Elmo said he felt a " little pinch, but it was OK."
Elmo was even wearing a bandage after getting the shot.
His father, Louie, said "I learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself, our friends, neighbors and everyone else healthy and enjoying the things they love" and that Elmo was "super duper" when getting the jab.
Elmo has been 3-and-a half years old since 1984 and recently became eligible for the vaccine which was approved by the FDA for Americans five and under.
The public service announcement was produced by the nonprofit sesame workshop in partnership with the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Another Sesame Street character, Big Bird received the COVID-19 vaccine last year.