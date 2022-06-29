Beloved Sesame Street character Elmo is now vaccinated against COVID-19

 Skip to main content
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS
EVENING FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 356 PM MST, Heavy rain has ended in the warned area however
Doppler radar indicated that between 2 and 3 inches of rain fell in
the area. This amount of rain will take some time to drain from the
area therefore the warning will remain in effect.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams
and highways.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
San Simon West and washes just west of San Simon.

This includes the following highways...
Route 86 between mile markers 65 and 74.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Simon Wash, Hickiwan Wash and Sikort Chuapo Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Wash and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 645 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings
may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 253 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause wash and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Simon Wash, Hickiwan Wash, Vamori Wash, Hali Murk Wash,
Gu Vo Wash, Pisinimo Wash, Tenmile Wash and Sikort Chuapo
Wash.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will increase the
probability of flooding.

Impacted roads include BIA 28 and SR 86.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Pisinemo, Hickiwan, San Simon, Santa Cruz and San Simon West.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 106 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Covered Wells and Route 15 north of Covered Wells.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Wash and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Some
low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 211 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the head
waters of the washes and drainages listed below.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Big Wash, San Simon Wash and Chukut Kuk Wash.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will add to the flooding
potential.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Kots Kug, Itak and Papago Farms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Beloved Sesame Street character Elmo is now vaccinated against COVID-19

Beloved Sesame Street character Elmo is now vaccinated against COVID-19
Sesame Street via NBC News Channel

NEW YORK (NBC News) — Elmo, the furry red resident of Sesame Street, is now among the Americans under the age of five to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a new public service announcement, Elmo said he felt a " little pinch, but it was OK."

Elmo was even wearing a bandage after getting the shot.

His father, Louie, said "I learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself, our friends, neighbors and everyone else healthy and enjoying the things they love" and that Elmo was "super duper" when getting the jab.

Elmo has been 3-and-a half years old since 1984 and recently became eligible for the vaccine which was approved by the FDA for Americans five and under.

The public service announcement was produced by the nonprofit sesame workshop in partnership with the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Another Sesame Street character, Big Bird received the COVID-19 vaccine last year.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.