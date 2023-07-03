 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Beehive fire grows to 8,500 acres

  • Updated
  • 0
F0Eq9DWaQAE4tW7.jpg

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Beehive fire, northwest of Rio Rico and Nogales, has continued to grow through the night.

As of Monday at 8:30pm, the Coronado NF reported that the fire had grown to 8,500 acres and 20% containment.

News 4 Tucson with the latest on the Beehive Fire.

At 2:16 p.m. on Sunday, it was also reported that the Arivaca Lake and Campgrounds have been closed, effective immediately, to aid in firefighting efforts. All National Forest and Arizona Game and Fish land within 2 miles of the center of the lake have also been closed.

Officials have reported that the fire is currently at 0% containment. Extreme heat, low relative humidity, and the remoteness of the fire have all impacted the firefighters’ ability to perform direct attacks on the fire.

Last night, firefighters performed backburning operations on the western and southern portions of the wildfire. According to the CNF, "backburning is a fire suppression technique where a fire is lit close to the edge of an active burn to help establish a control line."

They stated that their backburning strategy did prove effective in the targeted areas, but the fire did continue to grow along the untargeted northern and eastern portions.

The CNF said that today, crews have been focusing on building out the containment lines at the western and southern flanks.

Air support has also been incorporated, with fixed-wing and helicopters.

The Beehive Fire was initially reported at around 8:27pm on Friday. The Coronado National Forest first reported the wildfire at a total of just 10 acres.

Yesterday, the fire had reportedly grown to 300 acres by around 10:37am, and then at 8:35pm, it had gone up to 1500 acres.

The location of the fire is in the Beehive Canyon, north of Ruby Road, near NFS Road 4187.

