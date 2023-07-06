Beehive 2 Fire at 92 acres this morning

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Beehive 2 Fire is at 92 acres and 0 percent containment.
According to the Coronado National Forest representatives, the fire was discovered Tuesday evening but crews weren't able to get to it until Wednesday morning because of rough terrain surrounding it.
CNF says they have performed an infrared flight and they are currently addressing smoke, hot spots and taking care of the perimeter.
Stay with News 4 Tucson as the story develops.
