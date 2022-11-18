Beautiful Weekend!

Happy Friday! It's a cold start this morning with temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s across Southeastern Arizona! Temperatures will rebound into the low 70s for the warmest spots this afternoon before another cool down this weekend...
Beautiful way to wrap up the work week, we just need to get through the cold start! Bundle up before you head out the door. Highs will warm into the 60s and low to mid 70s this afternoon, which is closer to average for this time of year.
Tonight, temperatures will drop back into the 20s, 30s and 40s so it will be another cold start for your Saturday morning! If you're participating in El Tour de Tucson or heading to the UA Football game, have a jacket close by especially during the morning hours!
Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s Saturday afternoon but a system passing by will drop temperatures into the 50s and 60s on Sunday. This system will have limited moisture but the White Mountains could see some snow showers Saturday afternoon and evening. The only other impact will be the wind. It should begin to pick up Saturday afternoon with gusty wind expected on Sunday.
Another system could pass through on Tuesday bringing a breeze but other than that, the weather should stay quiet the week of Thanksgiving with highs in the 60s and 70s!
- Today: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High: 73°
- Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 41°
- Tomorrow: Beautiful with tons of sunshine. High: 70°