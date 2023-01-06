Beautiful weekend!

Mix of sun and clouds and cooler for the end of the work week! Have outdoor weekend plans? It will be beautiful!
A system passing to the north of us brought a few showers to Northern Arizona but just cloud cover this far south. Clouds will decrease this morning but a few will stick around throughout the day and temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Temperatures will begin to warm again this weekend with highs in the low 70s tomorrow into early next week. Just a few passing clouds from time to time but overall beautiful and quiet.
A system could bring light rain and light mountain snow Tuesday night and colder temperatures by midweek next week but the heavier accumulation will fall north of Tucson. More details to come!
- Today: Cooler and partly sunny. High: 65°
- Tonight: Clouds decrease, cold. Low: 40°
- Tomorrow: Warmer and sunny. High: 71°