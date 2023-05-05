Beautiful Weekend!

More of the same today! Expect tons of sunshine and a breeze with highs back in the upper 70s and low 80s.
An area of low pressure to the west will keep wind gusts around 25 to 35 mph in the forecast today with the strongest gusts east of Tucson! Remember to secure loose objects and be on the lookout for patchy blowing dust. Thankfully, this system continues to cool us down with highs only warming into the upper 70s and low 80s for the warmest spots today. After a cooler than average afternoon, temperatures will drop back into the 30s and 40s across Southeastern Arizona by tomorrow morning.
This weekend, expect a breeze, tons of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s! If you have any outdoor plans, the mornings will be cool and pleasant and the afternoons will be gorgeous! Temperatures begin to warm back to near or above average by early next week but there are no 100 degree days in the next 7 days. Highs will be back in the low to mid 90s next Monday and Tuesday but will drop back to near or below normal by midweek.
- Today: Cooler and breezy. High: 80°
- Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 48°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. High: 85°