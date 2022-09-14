Beautiful Wednesday!

Drier air is working its way into Arizona and that means tons of sunshine over the next few days with a gradual warm up! Beautiful day on tap for your Wednesday with highs only warming into the low 90s for the warmest spots.
After another active day yesterday, we are losing moisture quickly. The best chance for storms this afternoon will be to the northeast of Tucson, especially in the White Mountains, but the rest of us should stay on the dry side. Temperatures will be comfortable across Southeastern Arizona this afternoon with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s tomorrow morning!
Temperatures will continue to warm each day this week with highs in the upper 90s by Friday and possibly low 100s by Saturday and Sunday. It won't last though! A system passing by to the north of us from the Pacific Northwest could bring some "cooler" temperatures early next week with highs dropping into the mid to low 90s. On top of that, we could have some moisture to work with for some showers and storms. More details to come!
- Today: Warm with tons of sunshine. High: 93°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 67°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 95°