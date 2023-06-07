Beautiful Wednesday!

It will be quiet and "cooler" than average the rest of the week and through the weekend! Expect occasional cloud cover and afternoon breezes but overall beautiful weather for this time in June!
Temperatures are starting out in the 50s and 60s this morning under a clear sky. Temperatures will only warm into the low 90s for the warmest spots this afternoon, which is well below normal for this time of year! Typically, highs should be closer to the triple digit mark for early June so enjoy! Expect tons of sunshine most of the day but a few clouds will roll in around sunset!
Temperatures will stay below normal through the weekend but will gradually warm into the upper 90s on Saturday. Another system will impact us the second half of the weekend bringing occasional gusty wind on Sunday but it will also cool us back down below average. Temperatures will only warm into the low 90s early next week!
While it will be cooler than average, temperatures will still have a big impact this week. Limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 5 PM. Remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
- Today: Sunny and warm. High: 93°
- Tonight: Cool, breezy and mostly clear. Low: 61°
- Tomorrow: Few clouds and warm. High: 94°