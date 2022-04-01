Beautiful, warm weekend!

Happy Friday! Beautiful and warm day ahead with tons of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s for the warmest spots. Expect mid to upper 80s this weekend with an even bigger warm up on tap next week!
Really nice end to the work week with temperatures starting off in the 40s and 50s this morning. Highs will warm a few degrees above average this afternoon with temperatures ranging from the mid 70s to the mid 80s across Southeastern Arizona. Expect tons of sunshine today with a light breeze! Overnight lows will drop back into the 40s and 50s tonight.
Highs will continue to warm above average with temperatures pushing back into the mid to upper 80s tomorrow and Sunday. Then a system will pass by to the north Sunday into Monday bringing some high clouds and breezy conditions. Temperatures will drop into the low 80s early next week before 90s take over starting next Wednesday!
- Today: Tons of sunshine and warm. High: 83°
- Tonight: Cool and mostly clear. Low: 51°
- Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 87°