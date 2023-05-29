Beautiful Memorial Day

Expect more of the same today with highs back in the mid 90s for the warmest spots. There will be tons of sunshine on tap for your Memorial Day with a light afternoon breeze as well.
It's a beautiful start this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s! We're starting out with a clear sky and that will stick around throughout the day today. UV Index will be high to extreme today, which means you could burn if you're outside for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Wear sunscreen and remember to stay hydrated!
An area of low pressure is sitting near Northern California today and will head southward into Northern Arizona by Wednesday. The wind will pick up as a result and temperatures will drop below normal into the low 90s the second half of the work week. The wind and cooler temperatures will be the only impact from this system.
As we head into the upcoming weekend, a ridge of high pressure will take over and that means warmer temperatures. Highs will push into the upper 90s by Sunday and there is a chance we could hit our second 100° in Tucson! Stay tuned...
- Memorial Day: Sunny and warm. High: 96°
- Tonight: Cool and clear. Low: 62°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 95°