Beautiful Memorial Day!

The wind will gradually die down this evening and temperatures will be comfortable! It will be warm and sunny the rest of the holiday weekend.
Wind gusts are sitting around 30 mph for most and the Red Flag Warning has been cancelled ahead of schedule for portions of Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County as well as the Sky Islands above 5,500 feet.
Temperatures were warm this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s. It will be slightly "cooler" tomorrow but still on the toasty side. Remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
Memorial Day is looking gorgeous with highs in the mid 90s and tons of sunshine! Temperatures will continue to drop by midweek next week thanks to a system passing by to the north of us. The wind will pick back up as a result but highs will drop into the low 90s.
- Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 59°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 95°
- Memorial Day: Tons of sun. High: 95°