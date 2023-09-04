Beautiful Labor Day

Tons of sunshine today with near average temperatures! Enjoy because record highs are in jeopardy later this week...
If you have any outdoor plans today it will be beautiful but warm with highs in the mid to upper 90s for the warmest spot. It will be gorgeous this evening and then by early tomorrow morning, temperatures will drop into the 60s, which will be the coolest start we've had since mid June!
Temperatures will sit near average through Tuesday but high pressure will begin to build over Southeastern Arizona midweek and that will push our highs back into the triple digits. Record heat will be possible Thursday through Sunday with temperatures sitting around 105° to 106° for the hottest spots.
The Monsoon is taking a break for now and we'll stay dry through this weekend. It's not officially over until September 30th so stay tuned!
- Today: Warm and sunny. High: 98°
- Tonight: Cool and clear. Low: 67°
- Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. Highs: 99°