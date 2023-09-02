Beautiful Labor Day!

Most of us will stay dry this evening as drier air works it’s way into Southeastern Arizona. Looking beautiful the rest of Labor Day weekend!
Isolated showers and storms are possible this evening but mainly east of Tucson and the best chance tomorrow will be near the AZ/NM border.
We'll dry out completely by Labor Day as an area of low pressure passes by to the north of us. The good news is that this system will bring "cooler" temperatures with highs only warming into the 80s and mid to upper 90s through Tuesday.
Temperatures will climb back into the low 100s starting midweek for the hottest spots and that will continue through this next weekend!
- Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 73°
- Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. Highs: 96°
- Labor Day: Warm and sunny. Highs: 97°