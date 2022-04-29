Beautiful Friday!

Today will the "coolest" day with highs right around average and the wind will be lighter! Expect tons of sunshine with overnight lows dropping into the 30s, 40s and 50s.
FINALLY, the wind will be lighter today with gusts only around 10 to 15 mph. Expect more of the same tomorrow before picking up again by Sunday. A few systems will pass by to the north Sunday and into early next week and that will bring the breeze. Unfortunately, all of the moisture will stay well to the north of us and fire danger will remain the biggest concern. Sunday is looking like the breeziest day so if you have any outdoor plans, keep that in mind.
Temperatures will also warm back into the low to mid 90s starting tomorrow with more of the same through most of next week!
- Today: Sunny and seasonable. High: 87°
- Tonight: Cool and clear Low: 53°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 94°