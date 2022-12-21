Beautiful day!

Tons of sunshine on tap for your Wednesday with highs continuing to warm slightly above normal. Expect an even bigger warm up for the holiday weekend!
It's another chilly start this morning with most of Southeastern Arizona waking up back in the 20s and 30s. Highs will range from the low to upper 60s, which is slightly above normal for late December. Temperatures will fall back into the 20s, 30s and 40s tonight.
Temperatures continue to warm throughout the work week with a few passing high clouds from time to time. Highs could hit the low 70s in the warmest spots as early as Friday with more of the same over the holiday weekend. By early next week, we'll be pushing into the mid 70s!
- Today: Sunny and mild. High: 67°
- Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 39°
- Tomorrow: Tons of sunshine and warmer. High: 69°