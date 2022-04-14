Beautiful day!

Another cold start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across Southeastern Arizona! Highs will rebound more this afternoon with highs warming into the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Chilly out there this morning but we have a nice afternoon on tap! Temperatures will warm to near normal with tons of sunshine and expect a light afternoon breeze with gusts around 15 mph possible. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s and 50s tonight.
By Friday afternoon, highs will be several degrees above normal with temperatures close to the 90-degree mark and we should get there by Saturday. The 90s stick around through next week with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s as early as next Monday!
- Today: Warm and sunny. High: 84°
- Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 50°
- Tomorrow: Warmer and mostly sunny. High: 89°