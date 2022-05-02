Beautiful day but warm...

Temperatures will warm above average all week long with highs gradually warming into the upper 90s/low 100s by the end of the work week and into the weekend. It will be breezy from time to time this week as a few systems pass by to the north. Unfortunately, no rain in sight for the next week.
Highs will range from the low 80s to low 90s this afternoon with tons of sunshine. Expect sustained wind between 5 to 15 mph with gusts around 20 to 25 mph to the east of Tucson. Overnight lows will range from the mid 40s to low 60s across Southeastern Arizona tonight.
It will be breezy to windy at times tomorrow as a system passes by to the north with gusts around 20 to 30 mph. Remember one less spark means one less wildfire! Also, expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow but the rest of the week we'll see tons of sunshine.
Temperatures continue to warm almost each day this week with highs pushing into the mid 90s by Wednesday. Highs will push close to the triple digit mark on Friday and we could get there by Saturday afternoon! Looks like temperatures will back off on Mother's Day with highs in the mid 90s but it will be breezy.
- Today: Sunny and warm. High: 92°
- Tonight: Cool and clear Low: 57°
- Tomorrow: Breezy, few clouds and warm. High: 92°