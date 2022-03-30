Beautiful but breezy at times

After an active Tuesday, today will be quiet with tons of sunshine but it will be breezy from time to time. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s for the warmest spots with a nice warm up for the weekend!
Overall, it will be a beautiful day other than the breeze with sustained wind between 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will range from the 60s to mid 70s with lows dropping into the 30s and 40s tonight.
Highs will continue to warm each day with temperatures pushing into the upper 70s tomorrow and low 80s by Friday. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend it will be warm with tons of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s!
- Today: Sunny and beautiful. High: 74°
- Tonight: Cold and mostly clear. Low: 46°
- Tomorrow: Mix of sun and high clouds, warm. High: 79°