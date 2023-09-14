Beautiful and sunny afternoon on tap

Drier air is taking over so most of us will stay dry this afternoon...
There will be enough moisture for storms to develop east of Tucson but we're only expecting isolated storms at this time across parts of Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County. We'll dry out completely by Friday with only a slight chance for storms near the AZ/NM Border this weekend.
With the drier air in place, overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s starting this morning and it will feel more fall-like in several spots over the weekend! Highs will briefly push into the triple digits this weekend but it doesn't last. Highs will drop back into the mid to upper 90s early next week with overnight lows staying comfortable.
- Today: Beautiful and sunny. High: 95°
- Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 68°
- Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 98°