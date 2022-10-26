Beautiful Afternoon!

It's another cold start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s! Some spots to the south and east could drop to near or below freezing so bundle up before heading out the door.
Temperatures will rebound into the 70s and low 80s this afternoon with tons of sunshine and overnight lows will drop into the 30s, 40s and low 50s.
A system passing by to the north tomorrow will help cool us down slightly and will bring a breeze. Highs will warm into the upper 70s for the warmest spots Thursday and Friday and overnight lows could drop down close to freezing again to the south and east of Tucson Friday and Saturday morning.
If you plan on going trick or treating this weekend or on Halloween, temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s in Tucson during the evening hours with 50s and 60s to the south and east!
- Today: Sunny and warmer. High: 80°
- Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 51°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 77°