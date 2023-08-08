Beat the heat and find a job at TCC's job fair on Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Convention Center will host a job fair this Wednesday.
In preparation for a busy season of events, the TCC is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Job seekers are encouraged to park for free in the Lot A garage, 260 S. Church Ave., and be prepared for on-site interviews.
The TCC is hiring part-time positions in its Food and Beverage, Operations, Guest Services, and Parking departments.
