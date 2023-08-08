Beat the heat and find a job at TCC's job fair on Wednesday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
South central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 400 PM MST.

* At 304 PM MST, a wall of dust was near Avra Valley, or 7 miles
west of Marana, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 50 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by spotters.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 226 and 236.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Avra Valley, Picture Rocks and Red Rock.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 257 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen near the
Sierrita mine.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Drexel Heights, Three
Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita,
Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West,
Summit, Picture Rocks, Ryan AirField and San Xavier Mission.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima,
west central Cochise and north central Santa Cruz Counties through
315 PM MST...

At 234 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Sahuarita, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Marana, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Benson, Davis-Monthan Air
Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Vail, South
Tucson, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita,
East Sahuarita, Sonoita, Summit, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National
Park West and Valencia West.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 244 and 305.
Interstate 19 between mile markers 33 and 63.
Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 71.
Route 82 between mile markers 36 and 39.
Route 83 between mile markers 35 and 58.
Route 86 between mile markers 142 and 171.
Route 90 between mile markers 290 and 291.
Route 286 between mile markers 38 and 45.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Beat the heat and find a job at TCC's job fair on Wednesday

  • 0
TCC
By Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Convention Center will host a job fair this Wednesday.

In preparation for a busy season of events, the TCC is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Job seekers are encouraged to park for free in the Lot A garage, 260 S. Church Ave., and be prepared for on-site interviews.

The TCC is hiring part-time positions in its Food and Beverage, Operations, Guest Services, and Parking departments.

