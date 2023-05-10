Bear activity increasing as temperatures begin to warm in AZ

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) – As temperatures rise and bears begin to come out of their dens to search for food, the Arizona Game and Fish Department has received it’s first confirmed reports of bear sightings this year.

While black bears are normally avoid humans, they have a strong sense of smell which can be a problem for both themselves and people.

The AZGFD is advising those living in or vising bear country to clean up your trash and avoid feeding wildlife. It could lead to a situation where “a fed bear is a dead bear”.

“If a bear becomes habituated to getting food from trash cans and other human sources, it’s only a matter of time before it loses its fear of humans and begins to actively search other human food sources,” says Lt. Shawn Wagner, AZGFD law enforcement program manager. “At that point, the bear becomes a threat to public safety.”

Here are some safety tips from the AZGFD to avoid attracting bears:

Keep them away from your home.

Keep all trash inside a secured area until collection day. If that’s not possible, keep food waste in a bag in the freezer and place those in the trash as close to collection time as possible.

Take bird feeders down at night.

Keep pet and livestock food inside or remove all uneaten food.

Camping:

Keep your food and attractants secured and inaccessible to bears. Do not keep food in your tent.

Don't burn leftover food or trash at the grill or campfire.

Set your campsite away from places where bears might forage for food, such as creeks, rivers, and other bodies of water.

Hiking:

Don’t wear scented lotions, deodorant, or perfumes.

Make noise or hike in groups.

If you take your pet hiking, always keep it on a leash.

In case of a bear encounter:

Do NOT run, that could trigger the bear to chase.

If attacked, Do NOT play dead, fight back.

Attempt to deter, then back away slowly facing forward if the bear keeps approaching

Make yourself look bigger by raising your arms or pulling your shirt/jacket higher than your head.

Throw items such as rocks and yell at the bear.

Bear sightings in areas with human activity should be reported to AZGFD’s 24/7 dispatch center at 623-236-7201. In an emergency, call 911. For additional information, click here or visit the Living with Wildlife page at www.azgfd.gov