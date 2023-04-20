Be prepared for maximum fun at the Pima County Fair during KVOA Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - If you’re going to the Pima County Fair this week make sure you’re prepared.
We are expecting warmer temperatures over the next few days so bring a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen.
It would also be a good idea to bring a bag along so you have a place to put all your items while you’re enjoying your favorite rides.
Extra money is always a good idea at the fair. You’ll want to bring enough to try out all of the interesting foods and games.
It is also recommended that you bring hand sanitizer or wash your hands regularly during your visit.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE