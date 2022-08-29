Battery related injuries on the rise

The number of children visiting emergency rooms due to battery-related injuries is on the rise.
That is according to a new safe kids worldwide study.
Researchers studied data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System and found that from 2010 to 2019, there were more than twice the number of battery-related ER visits for children ages 18 and under, compared to 1990 to 2009.
The majority of incidents occurred in those ages 5 and younger, and 90% of ER visits were tied to battery ingestions.
Other injuries involved battery insertions in the nose, ears, and mouth.
The study revealed that button batteries are increasingly found in homes.
The batteries produce an electric current when they are swallowed, killing and liquifying living tissue.
Experts say new laws and safer battery designs are needed to reduce or eliminate battery-related injuries.