Basics of Fair Housing class in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - With housing prices in Southern Arizona already increasing, roadblocks like housing discrimination can make an already tedious process even worse.
That’s why the Sonora Environmental Research Institute (SERI) is hosting a zoom meeting to teach Southern Arizona the basics of fair housing.
By the end of the class, you will learn how to file a fair housing complaint inquiry with SERI and will receive a certificate.
The meeting can be found at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEtcOGprT0jG9TYw9Q8PgoG7RYRmNXi_Gos#/registration
