Baseball: Nogales back on top

TUCSON (KVOA) -- At Noon on Tuesday the Nogales Apaches will official find out that they are the No. 1 team in Conference 5A.
That's when AZPreps 365 releases their first rankings for the 2022 high school baseball season.
Nogales remained unbeaten Monday with a resounding 17-6 six-inning run rule win over Tucson on a windy night at Cherry Field.
The Badgers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but the Apaches took control of the game with an eight-run second inning.
Sergio Valverde had four hits and drove in four runs. Demetrio Crisantes added three hits, including a home run and three runs batted in.
Starting pitcher Saul Soto (3-0) struck out seven in four innings of work. He's averaging 12 strikeouts per seven innings pitched this season.
Nogales (12-0) appears to be back after slipping to a modest 14-7 record during a COVID-19 shortened season in 2021 that saw them lose in the 1st round of the 5A state tournament.
Head coach OJ Favela has seven players in his lineup who are hitting .364 or higher.
The Apaches have reached the state final four times under Favela since 2014, winning two championships (2017, 2018). Nogales has 11 state titles in their history dating back to 1951.
Ruben Castro had a pair of doubles and two RBI for the Badgers.
THMS wears black patches on their jerseys this season with the No. 9 above the heart. The patch is in honor of teammate Troy Iturralde who died of cancer in January.
Despite the loss, Tucson (11-5) figures to be a contender in Conference 6A this season. The Badgers will likely find themselves in the Top 10 when the rankings come out on Tuesday.
THMS played in back-to-back finals in 2015 and 2016, losing both under former longtime head coach Oscar Romero. The Badgers have not won state since 1988, the last of their state-record 29 championships.
