Banner-University Medical Center South earns CMS 4-star ranking

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Banner-University Medical Center South has earned a 4 star ranking from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Banner-University South is an academic medical center focused on providing excellent patient care, teaching specialized health care professionals, and conducting groundbreaking research.
It joins one of just 54 hospitals nationwide to earn Honor Roll status with “A” grades in all categories evaluated by CMS.
CMS annually assigns star ratings to hospitals nationwide based on their performance across five quality categories.
The Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating summarizes a variety of measures across 5 areas of quality into a single star rating for each hospital.
The five quality categories are: safety of care, mortality, patient experience, readmission rates and timely and effective care. Banner-University Medical Center South currently ranks 24th overall nationwide in these categories.
“Our team earned this recognition by providing outstanding, inclusive, specialized patient care to all who walk through our doors,” says CEO Sarah Frost. “We are very pleased to see their efforts are being recognized at national levels.”
To learn more about the CMS star ranking, click here.
