Background check bill fails in Arizona Senate as some lawmakers eye gun safety legislation

TUCSON (KVOA) — A gun background check bill that was brought to a vote in the Arizona State Senate failed on a party-line vote Tuesday.

All Arizona Senate Republicans voted against SB 1546. Thirteen Democrats supported the bill. The bill would have closed the so-called gun show loophole, allowing someone to buy a gun without going through the federal background check that licensed firearms dealers are required to do.

The bill was sponsored by State Sen. Martin Quezada of District 29. Quezada represents parts of West Phoenix and Glendale.

The legislation would have required background checks for private sales.

"The path forward is to convince the community that they're elected officials are not willing to do even the most basic things that everyone agrees on," Quezada said.

Kelley Ireland is a volunteer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

It is personal for Ireland. She lost her son more than three decades ago. In 1996, Kelley's friend was shot at work in front of other employees.

"I don't know what it's going to take to wake people up to the reality that people are dying every single day," she said. "We've had one and half mass shooting every single day so far."

Zachary Lewis is a licensed firearms dealer in Tucson.

"We are trying to come up with more laws, more laws thinking we can legislate away the evil," Lewis said. "You can't do that. You can only protect against evil. The gun is a tool. The gun is an inanimate object. The gun will do nothing. I work around guns all day. They will sit there and do nothing. It is the individual who manipulates the firearm that causes the problems. The causes the atrocities."

Ireland holds out hope, however small, something can be done in the wake of recent mass shootings.

"The idealistic me says finally somebody is going to do something but the real me says no, not this time. Nothing will be done," Ireland said. "There are increasing numbers of survivors in the world and they need to have a voice as well. We've got to stop this insanity."

In the wake of the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary School and yet another mass shooting Wednesday at a hospital in Tulsa, Oka., a group of bipartisan senators in Washington, D.C. are working on potential gun safety legislation. That group includes Arizona Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.