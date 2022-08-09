Back-to-school street safety

TUCSON (KVOA) — The last group of school districts in Southern Arizona started classes this week.
While schools have placed strong importance on safety on campus, it is important to remember safety off campus as well.
"You always should be aware of your surroundings, absolutely. Especially with the kids because they run out into the street and you never know what's going to happen," said Marissa Helton.
With the amount of students heading back to school, the roads are getting busy.
"A lot of us are in a hurry, which I'm one of them, but we need to slow down, leave the house a little extra early to respect the people in the cross walks for the safety of our children," said Helton.
Marissa Helton is a mother of two. She says as the streets get busier, it's important she teaches her daughter, Charlie, to be cautious.
"Every time we cross the street, Charlie knows to look right and left to make sure no one is coming at her," she said. "Just to get her aware of her surroundings as well."
The Pima County Sheriff's Department agrees it is more important now than ever to be alert.
"Especially when we're talking about school zones and school safety because little ones like to dart out between cars and from places that people might not be expecting," said Deputy Tyler Legg.
Legg wants those on the road to make sure they are following all of the traffic laws.
"Slow down, make sure you remain cautious and vigilant while driving. Stay off your phones, and just have that situational awareness so you can be ready for anything at any given moment," said Legg.
Legg encourages the public to remember your helmet if you're riding a bike, and to watch out for school zones if you're driving. And for students walking to school, he says "stay safe, stay out of the roads and no horseplay as kids like to do."
The Pima County Sheriff's Department says it's imperative people follow all signage and speed limits to keep everyone safe.