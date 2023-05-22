Back to normal

After an exciting week last week, we are entering a more typical pattern for late May! Expect tons of sunshine and toasty temperatures.
We’re off to a comfortable start with temperatures in the 60s and 70s across Southeastern Arizona. Around lunchtime temperatures will begin to push into the low 90s for the warmest spots and will continue to warm into the mid to upper 90s by the mid afternoon. Overnight tonight, expect more of the same with lows in the 50s and 60s.
The warmest day this week will be tomorrow with highs near the triple digit mark and then temperatures will start to back down the rest of the week. By the upcoming weekend, highs will settle into the mid 90s.
Now that drier air has worked its way back into the state, we’ll stay dry for the next several days with tons of sunshine on tap and a breeze from time to time!
- Today: Sunny and warm. High: 96°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 62°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 98