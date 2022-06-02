Back in the triple digits today and tomorrow with highs around 103° in the hottest spots! Expect tons of sunshine and a breeze today with gusts up to 20 mph and then the wind picks up more tomorrow and Saturday...
Temperatures continue to climb as high pressure builds and today and tomorrow will be the hottest day this week. Highs will push to around 103° today and tomorrow before dropping into the upper 90s this weekend as a system passes to the north. The wind will pick up as well especially tomorrow and Saturday so remember one less spark, means one less wildfire!
New Mexico will get in on some moisture today and tomorrow and most models are keeping all of the activity well to the east. Areas along the AZ/NM Border could get in on some dry thunderstorms and the big concern with that will be new wildfires in Eastern Cochise County or Greenlee County. Unfortunately, we are staying dry for at least the next 7 days.
Highs will start to climb back into the triple digits by Monday with more of the same most of next week. Always remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
- Today: Hot and sunny. High: 103°
- Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 66°
- Tomorrow: Breezy, hot and sunny. High: 102°